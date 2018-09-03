Putin honors four Pakistanis with 'Friendship Orders’ award

ISLAMABAD: Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded four Pakistanis with Friendship Orders for the rescue of the Russian climber Alexander Gukov.

The relevant decree of the head of state was published on the official portal of legal information (Russian gazette), said a press release issued here from Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP).

Citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Kazi Muhammad, Abid Rafik, Muhammad Anzhum Rafik and Fakhar-i-Abbas became Knights of the Order of Friendship "for their participation in the operation to save the Russian climber."

Climbers Alexander Gukov from St. Petersburg and Sergei Glazunov from Irkutsk were blocked on the steep slope of Mount Latok I in Pakistan.

Glazunov fell and died.

Gukov remained at an altitude of 6.2000 meters without food and mobile communications, and with almost no equipment, most of which was lost when the partner fell.

Save the climber from Pakistani specialists did not work for several days due to weather conditions.

On July 31, rescue coordinator Anna Piunova told TASS about Gukov''s rescue and transportation to the Skardu hospital.