India 100-2 at lunch after Broad’s double strike

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: India were 100 for two in reply to England´s first innings 246, a deficit of 146 runs, at lunch on the second day of the fourth Test at Southampton on Friday.

Cheteshwar Pujara was 28 not out and India captain Virat Kohli 25 not out with their unbroken stand so far worth exactly 50 runs.

Stuart Broad had taken both wickets to fall for lunch figures of two for 34 in 10 overs.

England lead the five-match series 2-1.