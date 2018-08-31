Fri August 31, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

Asia Cup 2018: Tickets for Pakistan-India match sold out

DUBAI: Tickets for a highly anticipated Pakistan and India clash  for the next month’s Asia Cup  have been sold out. The 2018 edition of the tournament will take place at Dubai and Abu Dhabi, from September 15 to 28.

According to details, Pakistan and India will face off in the group stage of the tournament on 19 September in Dubai. The initial batch of tickets for the match sold out within hours, leading to additional tickets being made available online.  The second batch of tickets also sold out quickly.

Pakistan have been placed in Pool A in the six-nation Asia Cup along with old rivals India, the Asia Cup reverts to its traditional 50-over ODI format after opting in 2016 for a T20I competition which was won by India.

Asia Cup 2018 will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while the sixth team will be determined via a playoff that includes UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Oman.

Meanwhile, following the discussions with Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz Ahmed, chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Thursday announced the 18-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Imad Wasim and opening batsman Shan Masood  are part of the 18-man squad, which will undergo final phase of training at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from September 3-10.

The 18-man squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Usman Khan Shinwari, Mohammed Amir, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf.

