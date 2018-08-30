PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket selectors on Thursday called 18 players to a week-long training camp in Lahore for Asia Cup 2018.

The tournament is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 15-28.

The squad, according to a press release issued by the PCB, was announced after deliberation between selection committee, Head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.



The camp will take place from September 3 to September 10 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Opening batsman Shan Masood and all-rounder Imad Wasim have been recalled to the camp. Both the players have not played for Pakistan for almost a year.



Former skipper Azhar Ali was a notable omission from the camp.



Pakistan is scheduled to play its most-anticipated encounter against Team India in Dubai on September 19.

Squad:

1. Fakhar Zaman

2. Imamul Haq

3. Shan Masood

4. Muhammad Hafeez

5. Babar Azam

6. Shoaib Malik

7. Asif Ali

8. Haris Sohail

9. Sarfraz Ahmed

10. Shadab Khan

11. Muhammad Nawaz

12. Imad Wasim

13. Hassan Ali

14. Usman khan Shinwari

15. Muhammad Amir

16. Junaid Khan

17. Shaheen Shah Afridi

18. Faheem Ashraf