Thu August 30, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Indian troops arrest son of Kashmiri leader Syed Salahuddin in IoK

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more youth in Bandipore district Thursday, raising the toll to four in less than 24 hours in the occupied territory.

Kashmir Media reported that the youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation at in Hajin area of the district. Another youth was critically injured in the forces’ operation.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed across occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the Indian attempts to abrogate the Article 35-A of the Indian constitution through its judiciary.

The strike paralyzed normal life in Kashmir valley, Chenab valley Doda, Bhaderwah, Banihal, Thathri, Gandoh, Kishtwar and Pir Panjal areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Call for the two-day shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership. Indian Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging the Article 35-A, tomorrow.

Protests were held in Tangdhar and Tral areas of Kupwara and Pulwama districts in support of Article 35-A. Members of Sikh community also participated in the protests.

A 14-member team of Kashmir Bar Association led by Bar President, Mian Abdul Qayoom will seek dismissal of the petitions challenging Article 35-A in the Indian Supreme Court, tomorrow.

Indian National Investigation Agency arrested second son of Hizbul Mujahideen Chief, Syed Salahuddin during a raid at his residence in Srinagar. The agency had arrested Salahuddin’s elder son Syed Shahid Yousuf in October, last year.

