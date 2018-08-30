Google Trends: Salma Hayek renewed vows and it becomes top search item in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Hollywood actress Salma Hayek shared a picture of herself with husband on Instagram of a surprise vow renewal ceremony during their recent island getaway and it became a top search item in Saudi Arabia.



According to Google Trends data, the interest in the Mexican actress peaked to highest in the highly conservative nation in wee hours of August 30, exactly the time when the picture was posted on social media.

On Tuesday, the 'Desperado' actress, had put up a picture of her showing the couple with their arms around one another.



“Can anyone explain to me what the ray of colored light in the photo could be?” Hayek captioned the post. That too, the data shows, generated a curiosity among the Saudis.

However, on Wednesday she explained that her French billionaire husband, 56, had stunned her with a vow renewal ceremony.



“The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal - it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding,” she captioned an Instagram gallery.

Hayek tied the knot with French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault in in Paris in February 2009 in a civil ceremony and had a Venice wedding in April of that year at an opera house.

Nearly 10 years after their initial nuptials, Pinault felt compelled to plan another vow renewal ceremony this year, to celebrate the love he shares with the part-Lebanese actress.

