Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

JAKARTA: Pakistan bagged one more bronze medal at the Asian Games 2018 and this time it was in Javelin Throw.

Nadeem Arshad, the Javelin Thrower, clinched the third medal for Pakistan here on Monday.

He won the bronze in the final of Javelin Throw tournament. He hit the mark of 80.75, with six attempts of 73.52, 76.73, 72.20, 80.75, 77.56, 72.20, respectively.

With the latest addition to its tally, Pakistan has now secured three medals in the tournament, including two bronze in Karate and Kabaddi.

In Karate, a 19-year old Hazara girl, Narigis, bagged first medal for Pakistan. The athlete hailing from Quetta’s Hazara community won a bronze medal by outclassing Nepal’s Rita Karki in a 3-1 match in the 68+ kg event held in Indonesia.