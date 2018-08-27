Facebook bans Myanmar army chief over rights abuses

Yangon: Facebook banned Myanmar's army chief and removed other pages tied to the country's military on Monday after a UN probe called for him to be prosecuted for genocide over a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.



"We are banning 20 Burmese individuals and organizations from Facebook - including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces," the social media giant said in a statement on its site, adding that it wants to prevent them from using the service to "further inflame ethnic and religious tensions".