Mon August 27, 2018
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

The good, the bad and Vajpayee

Charity and governance

Why does our economic policy fail us?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Facebook bans Myanmar army chief over rights abuses

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet; seven minister without portfolio

Pakistan to uphold objections to designs of two Indian hydropower projects

Foreign to policy

Smuggling continues in KP as authorities fail to set up joint check posts

AFP
August 27, 2018

Facebook bans Myanmar army chief over rights abuses

Yangon: Facebook banned Myanmar's army chief and removed other pages tied to the country's military on Monday after a UN probe called for him to be prosecuted for genocide over a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

"We are banning 20 Burmese individuals and organizations from Facebook - including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces," the social media giant said in a statement on its site, adding that it wants to prevent them from using the service to "further inflame ethnic and religious tensions".

