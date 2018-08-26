Daily horoscope for Sunday, August 26, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, August 26, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You feel surprisingly content about life today. You feel better about your future and better about your life in general. A positive attitude is a life-enhancing thing.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

At get-togethers with others today, don’t bite off more than you can chew.

Although you’re enthusiastic in the company of others, it’s best to go slowly and carefully.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

When talking to authority figures today, don’t promise more than you can handle.

(Your enthusiasm might tempt you to do this.) In turn, don’t agree to more than you can handle.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Your optimism might cause you to go overboard when making travel plans today. Keep your feet on the ground.

Don’t fall for a slick, smooth-talking salesperson.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Be careful if you’re dividing or sharing something today, because you might give away the farm. It’s noble to be generous, but there is such a thing as idiot compassion.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Discussions with partners and close friends are upbeat and friendly today.

Everyone is in a good mood and eager to please one another. Enjoy!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your enthusiasm will encourage co-workers to endorse your plans today. Just make sure your ideas are realistic because you might attempt to do too much. Stay solid.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze and party with others. Sports events, theatrical events and playful times with children will please you. Romance will be lighthearted and fun.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a great day to entertain at home, because family events will be upbeat and enthusiastic. A jovial mood permeates everything. People are generous to each other (just don’t go overboard).

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be careful about overestimating something or promising more than you can deliver because you feel so optimistic. Nevertheless, positive thinking is a good thing. Enjoy discussions with siblings and relatives.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good day for business and commerce.

You might persuade others to endorse your ideas, which, in turn, could lead to increased earnings for you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You’re extremely enthusiastic about something today. No doubt, this is why others want to be in your company. (Enthusiasm is so seductive!)