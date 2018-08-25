Sat August 25, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
August 25, 2018



Hazara woman grabs first Karate medal for Pakistan in Asian Games

KARACHI: Hailing from Quetta’s Hazara community, 19 years old Nargis has become the first Pakistani to ace a medal in Karate Asian Games as she dominated in a fight against Nepal’s Rita Karki in a 3-1 match to claim bronze medal in the 68+ kg event held in Indonesia.

However, Nargis maintains the legacy of Kulsoom Hazara who won the South Asian Championships in earlier times.

“I had the expectation of winning the medal, my friends and my coaches everyone were expecting this, I gave everything on the floor,” Nargis told media persons

“I believe that Pakistanis should not make excuses anymore; that is my advice to other female athletes. We always think that being a Pakistani we can’t achieve much, but we can”, added Nargis as she emboldens her fellow female athletes.

Nargis marks her spot as the first Pakistani female to bang on the Karate medal at Asian games howbeit with this comes the second medal at the games as Kabaddi took a bronze medal earlier.

