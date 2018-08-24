US Muslim woman subjected to humiliating screening at airport by TSA officials

A Muslim woman is fighting back the long-standing custom of unforeseen screenings at the airport of all those sharing her faith.

As per reports, Zainab Merchant after continual screenings at the airport since the past two years broke her silence after things got out of hand with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) going in for a wider search, forced her to show her sanitary napkin which was in use.

According to the Harvard graduate, she was taken in for a screening by an officer who, amidst the search, had called for a deeper probe after his focus landed on her groin area.

In spite of her explaining that she was on her menstrual cycle, Zainab was summoned in for an additional private search where she was forced to strip the lower half of her body, to prove the explanation she had been giving all along.

Following the private search, Zainab had inquired the officers about their identities but was given no response by them, as they left covering their badges, Huffington Post reported.

After the incident, the 27-year-old has filed a complaint against one of the many tribulations she had to endure, to the Department of Homeland Security through the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Talking to Huffington Post, Zainab revealed: “Every single time, I was being put through extra screening. It was the same exact thing every time. By the third time it happened, I realized this is not random. There is definitely a pattern to this, and I’m on some kind of list that is making me go through this again and again.”



