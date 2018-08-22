Wed August 22, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 22, 2018

Thousands show up in Mumbai to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan kept his tradition of waving out at fans from the rooftop of his Mumbai residence alive on Wednesday as Muslims celebrated Eid ul Azha in India. 

An ocean of fans gathered outside Khan's palatial bungalow Mannat to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

Khan accompanied by little son AbRam Khan not only came out to acknowledge the crowd but also waved at them, making it indeed 'Eid Mubarak' for crazy fans.

Later Shah Rukh Khan himself posted a tweet, wishing Eid Mubarak to his fans and followers. 

"Eid Mubarak to everyone. May Allah bless each and all with health and happiness. Thank u for coming home and making the celebrations every time so special. Love from my whole family to u," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted. 

One of the most dedicated fan clubs of the actor on social media shared the video and pictures on Twitter.


