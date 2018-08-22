Wed August 22, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 22, 2018



Celebrities, athletes across the world extend Eid-ul-Azha greetings

As happiness of Eid blooms everywhere, celebrities, cricket stars and politicians have exchanged  Eid greetings on social media.

Singer turned actor Ali Zafar extended Eid wishes in a simple tweet where he wished everyone through calligraphy accompanied by his name.

On the other hand, president of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi has sent message of joy and happiness on this occasion. 

The celebrities around the world, took this as a chance to send a message of hope and peace.

 German football star 'Mesut Ozil' posted a picture of him on the football field with an Eid wish to his fans.


American model Gigi Hadid also wished the Muslim community across the globe,


Moreover, few others from the B-Town pooled in to send in their warm wishes on this auspicious


Nonetheless, cricketers joined the league to exchange their Eid greetings,

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed posted a video and asked everyone to spread love  and happiness this Eid. 

Pakistani All rounder, Shoaib Malik shared his Eid greetings through a picture where he remembered Kerala flood victims and prayed for their easy rehab. 

All in all, Eid is a festival of love, joy and celebrations bringing people together!

