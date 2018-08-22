After assuming charge, PM Imran takes his first notice

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan, after assuming office, has taken his first notice of an ailing young tennis player after media reported about her acute illness and how she couldn't bear her medical expenses.



Mehak Anwar, 16, has been suffering from cancer for past four months and seeking treatment at a local hospital in Karachi. She has represented Sindh in various tournaments. Her father works for a government office and is unable to provide his daughter with appropriate medical treatment due to limited resources.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Twitter on Tuesday that PM Imran has taken notice of the news circulating on various media platforms regarding the table tennis player’s health conditions and the heavy expenses for medical treatment.

Soon after, the prime minister summoned details of the player's health.