Woman gives birth to baby boy during Hajj at Arafat

A baby boy entered the world on the holy site of Arafat in Saudi Arabia as Muslim pilgrims performed Hajj rituals on Monday.

As per reports by Arab News, a woman hailing from Jordan had gone into labor at Arafat’s Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital as thousands of Muslims gathered in the holy city to perform the annual Hajj rituals on the Day of Arafat on Monday.

Furthermore it was revealed that the father named his newborn son ‘Wadah’ after the hospital’s director who had been immensely cordial and cooperative in providing care and attention towards the mother and the child.

It was further revealed that both the mother and child are presently in good health.

Arafat, a plain situated nearly 20 kilometers from Makkah is visited by a hefty number of Muslims, on the ninth day of the Islamic calendar’s month of Dhu al-Hijjah.