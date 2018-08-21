Tue August 21, 2018
Federal cabinet places Nawaz, Maryam on ECL

Federal cabinet places Nawaz, Maryam on ECL
August 21, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 15, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a loosey-goosey day, and although you might want to discuss shared property, inheritances and such, don’t do it. Nothing will come of it. Just coast.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This can be a playful day dealing with friends and partners if you keep matters light. Avoid important discussions, and certainly avoid important decisions or making promises to others.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Shortages, delays and minor mistakes on the job are likely today. This could be frustrating. On the other hand, it’s easy to think outside-the-box.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is an extremely creative day for artists or anyone involved in a creative project – the theater, screenwriting, arts and crafts, writing or working with children. Enjoy your day.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ll enjoy puttering around your home today. Do whatever makes you feel like you’re getting better organized, but really, you’re just marking time. It’s one of those days. Relax.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Conversations with others will be all over the map today, and they might be fun. Just remember that anything said today is not to be taken seriously until tomorrow.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be very careful with your finances today. This is a poor day for making major expenditures or shopping for anything other than food. In addition, avoid important decisions.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You feel like a helium balloon floating freely today, which is why you’re not quite sure what to do. No worries. Just go with the flow, but avoid major expenditures or important decisions.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Quiet time in contemplation or solitary work will please you today. Don’t expect too much of yourself or others.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A discussion with a female might be unusually frank and candid. People are inclined to let their guard down today. Listen with care.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Guard against making some goofy mistakes that other people (especially bosses and VIPs) will be aware of. Nobody wants bad press, even you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You have strong feelings of wanting to escape from all this today. That’s OK. Do something different. Be a tourist in your own city. But don’t spend money on anything other than food. However, you might learn something quite fascinating.

