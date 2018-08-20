Mon August 20, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Chinese Premier Li talks with PM Imran Khan via phone call

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang has congratulated Imran Khan on his recent election as Pakistan’s prime minister and reiterated the importance of China’s friendship with his country during an Aug 20 phone conversation.

Expressing his congratulations, the Premier said Pakistan is China’s all-round strategic cooperation partner.

Through the test of time and changing international situations, the two countries still support and treat each other equally, he told the new prime minister.

President Xi Jinping’s successful visit to Pakistan in 2015 has strongly promoted the development of bilateral relations, and under the new trend, the Chinese side will continue to provide strong support for Pakistan in securing national safety, stability and development, Premier Li said.

He also said China is glad to strengthen high-level exchanges with Pakistan, deepen pragmatic cooperation and improve coordination and cooperation in major international and regional issues, promoting the development of both countries and making contributions to regional peace and prosperity.

According to Premier Li, the China — Pakistan Economic Corridor is a landmark project for bilateral cooperation in the new era.

China appreciates the prime minister’s firm support of the project, and expects a scientific future for the corridor mapped by the two sides, he said.

Premier Li said China also appreciates Pakistan’s huge effort in ensuring safety during the construction of the project, and he believes that Pakistan will continue to guarantee the safety of the personnel, organizations, and projects on the Chinese side.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, and import more high-quality products from the nation for balanced bilateral trade and benefits to the two peoples. 

