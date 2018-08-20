Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

World

AFP
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj


MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia: Muslim pilgrims ascended Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia on Monday for the climax of the annual hajj which brings together more than two million people from around the world.

Carrying brightly coloured umbrellas under the blazing sun, a sea of worshippers scaled the rocky hill southeast of the holy city of Mecca for a day of prayers and repentance.

Arms raised, pilgrims repeated "There is no God but Allah" and "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest).

"The feeling is indescribable," said Umm Ahmad, 61, who made the trip from Egypt.

Some of the pilgrims -- men in white seamless garments and women in loose dresses -- pushed elderly relatives in wheelchairs on the second day of the hajj, one of the world´s largest annual gatherings.

Muslims believe Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon on Mount Arafat, where Muslim pilgrims gather every year from across the globe to atone for their sins.

"It feels great," said 37-year-old Pakistani Jai Saleem.

"I have always seen this area, since my childhood, in photographs and on television," he said, adding that he cried when he and his wife arrived on Mount Arafat.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Chinese Premier Li talks with PM Imran Khan via phone call

Chinese Premier Li talks with PM Imran Khan via phone call
US has 'addiction to sanctions', says Iran´s foreign minister

US has 'addiction to sanctions', says Iran´s foreign minister
Afghanistan waits for Taliban response to truce offer

Afghanistan waits for Taliban response to truce offer
US rejects Turkey´s offer to release pastor

US rejects Turkey´s offer to release pastor
Load More load more

Spotlight

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'