August 19, 2018
APP
August 19, 2018

Sidhu says he got unforgettable love during his visit

ISLAMABAD: Veteran Indian Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu says he got unforgettable love and respect during his visit to Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan Sunday.

This he said while talking to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan in Islamabad before leaving for Lahore.

Navjot Singh Sidhu said he is leaving Pakistan after laying foundation of a good initiative for peace, love, and harmony.

He expressed the hope that someone will construct a building of peace on the foundations he has laid down.

To a question, he proposed a match between champions of Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

He said cricket plays an important role in bringing people together.

