August 19, 2018
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

August 19, 2018

Two million Muslims leave for Mina as Hajj rituals start

ISLAMABAD: Over two million Muslims from across the world have gathered in Makkah Mukarramah for Hajj rituals, which are starting from today in Saudi Arabia .

This year, the annual pilgrimage has become increasingly hi-tech with apps to help the faithful navigate Islam s holiest sites.

Saudi authorities are pushing a "smart hajj" initiative to meet with the growing demands of hajj, which coincide with the kingdom’s unprecedented modernization drive.

Every Muslim is required to complete the hajj at least once in their lifetime if they have the means to do so.

The annual pilgrimage sees the Muslim faithful gather in Makkah, all clad in white, to perform rituals around the black Kaaba cube.

The hajj also features a symbolic stoning of the devil ceremony, marking the start of Eid al-Adha, a three-day feast.

The ritual symbolizes Hazrat Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Hazrat Ismail , on the order of Allah.

