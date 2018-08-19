Sun August 19, 2018
August 19, 2018

'Iran to unveil new fighter jet, develop missiles'

DUBAI: Iran will unveil a new fighter jet next week and continue developing missile capabilities as a top priority, the defence minister said on Saturday, defying new U.S. sanctions aimed at curbing Tehran´s missile programme and regional influence.

Iran´s navy also announced on Saturday that it has mounted a locally built advanced defensive weapons system on one of its warships for the first time, as tensions mount with the U. S. military in the Gulf.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in May from a 2015 accord between Iran and world powers that curbed Tehran's nuclear activity in exchange for sanctions relief.

Trump said the deal was deeply flawed as it had not curbed Iran's ballistic missile programme or reined in its support for proxies in conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Iran has dismissed any direct talks with Washington to resolve the issues raised by Trump.

"Our top priority has been development of our missile programme. We are in a good position in this field, but we need to develop it," Brigadier General Amir Hatami was quoted as saying by Fars news agency on Saturday.

"We will present a plane on National Defence Industry Day, and people will see it fly, and the equipment designed for it,Hatami added.

Iran celebrates National Defence Industry Day on Aug.22.


