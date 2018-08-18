US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

WASHINGTON: PTI chairman Imran Khan received congratulatory messages all around the globe as he now holds the title of being the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan.

With the flooded well-wishes from not only sportsmen, celebrities or politicians, Khan earned laudatory comments from all over the world.

Moreover, Heather Nauert, spokesperson of US Department of State, looks forward to maintain peace and amity on international level as Khan steps in and takes charge as the newly elected prime minister of Pakistan on Saturday.

“We recognize and welcome the newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on taking the oath of office. For over 70 years, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been a vital one. The United States looks forward to working with Pakistan’s new civilian government to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the region”, says Heather Nauert, spokesperson of US Department of State while she sends her well-wishes for Khan like many other.