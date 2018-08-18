Megan Markle’s father slammed over self-promotion

Thomas Markle, father of Meghan Markle got slammed for claims that he was unable to reach the Princess of Sussex.

While Thomas Markle had been publicly acclaiming of not being able to speak with Meghan ever since the day she got married, a friend of Ms. Markle stated that a letter could be handed to Meghan’s mother Doria Markle, Daily mail reported.

“Despite Thomas's claim that he has no way to reach Meghan, he knows that her mother Doria is in touch with her and Thomas knows how to reach Doria," the source explained.

"If Thomas truly wanted to speak with Meghan, he could easily have sent a letter to her mother and asked her to pass it along. Unfortunately that wouldn't sell papers or fit into his fabricated and salacious narrative"

The source pointed out that Mr. Markle could have it with ease as Meghan's parents have remained in contact for quite long since their divorce, bringing to question Thomas Markle's intentions with Ms. Markle’s royal spotlight for inaugurating his menswear clothing line.

Mr. Markle continues to speak out publicly about Meghan as in a recent interview he referred to the royal family stating, “They are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family, The Sun reported.

"If they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors. They need to speak up!

“They are cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive.

"They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear.

“Maybe they have a secret handshake too! You cannot ask a question of them — as they won’t answer.”

Meghan’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle took to her Twitter account yesterday to announce the news.

Posting on her private account, the 53-year-old reportedly wrote: “So excited about my father’s new #clothing line for men! Will keep you posted!”