Daily horoscope for Friday, August 17, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

In a way, you feel quite selfless today. This is why you’ll find it gratifying to help someone who is less fortunate than you. (Look for this opportunity, because that’s what it is: an opportunity.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

A casual friend might become much closer to you today. In fact, a platonic friend might heat up into something quite cozy. You’ll enjoy the company of others.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You might develop a crush on your boss today or someone in a position of authority. Alternatively, others will look at you with admiration because you appear kind and sympathetic.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful places. Visit art galleries, museums, beautiful boutiques, parks and gorgeous architectural buildings.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Someone might extend a kindness to you today, or in turn, you might be generous to someone. Basically, people feel sympathetic to each other today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a lovely day to enjoy warm feelings with partners and close friends. You feel sympathetic because you know what it’s like to walk a mile in someone else’s wedges.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can help a co-worker or a customer today. If you get a chance to do this, you’ll find it rewarding.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Romance is the stuff of movies and pixie dust today. You might fall in love or develop a crush on someone. You certainly will enjoy creative activities.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a lovely day to redecorate at home and entertain at home as well. You want to enjoy the beauty of your surroundings and also to be surrounded by loving friends.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You can make money writing and talking today because you have a natural grace of speech today. Even gentle conversation with others will please you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful with finances because something might look better than it really is. If spending money, don’t go overboard on elegant luxury. (But how tempting!)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

It’s easy to have a rapport with others today because you feel genuinely warm and friendly. But more than that, you also feel mutually sympathetic with someone.