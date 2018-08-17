Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran set to become PM today as opposition stands divided

Imran set to become PM today as opposition stands divided
US threatens more Turkey sanctions if pastor not freed

US threatens more Turkey sanctions if pastor not freed
Pak, Indian DGMOs establish hotline contact, exchange independence day greetings

Pak, Indian DGMOs establish hotline contact, exchange independence day greetings
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
NAB to launch inquiries against Kh Asif, Aleem, Babar Ghauri

NAB to launch inquiries against Kh Asif, Aleem, Babar Ghauri
US Secretary of State names special representative for Iran

US Secretary of State names special representative for Iran
Joint opposition divided even before PM’s election

Joint opposition divided even before PM’s election
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
I had talked about NewsLeaks JIT: CJP

I had talked about NewsLeaks JIT: CJP
FIA may detect more than 150 fake accounts

FIA may detect more than 150 fake accounts
Gas sale-purchase agreement delayed by SSGC: Nepra reserves judgment on RLNG supply to KE

Gas sale-purchase agreement delayed by SSGC: Nepra reserves judgment on RLNG supply to KE
Passenger planes grounded after bomb threats in Argentina, Chile, Greece

Passenger planes grounded after bomb threats in Argentina, Chile, Greece

World

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Friday, August 17, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 15, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

In a way, you feel quite selfless today. This is why you’ll find it gratifying to help someone who is less fortunate than you. (Look for this opportunity, because that’s what it is: an opportunity.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

A casual friend might become much closer to you today. In fact, a platonic friend might heat up into something quite cozy. You’ll enjoy the company of others.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You might develop a crush on your boss today or someone in a position of authority. Alternatively, others will look at you with admiration because you appear kind and sympathetic.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful places. Visit art galleries, museums, beautiful boutiques, parks and gorgeous architectural buildings.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Someone might extend a kindness to you today, or in turn, you might be generous to someone. Basically, people feel sympathetic to each other today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a lovely day to enjoy warm feelings with partners and close friends. You feel sympathetic because you know what it’s like to walk a mile in someone else’s wedges.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can help a co-worker or a customer today. If you get a chance to do this, you’ll find it rewarding.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Romance is the stuff of movies and pixie dust today. You might fall in love or develop a crush on someone. You certainly will enjoy creative activities.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a lovely day to redecorate at home and entertain at home as well. You want to enjoy the beauty of your surroundings and also to be surrounded by loving friends.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You can make money writing and talking today because you have a natural grace of speech today. Even gentle conversation with others will please you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful with finances because something might look better than it really is. If spending money, don’t go overboard on elegant luxury. (But how tempting!)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

It’s easy to have a rapport with others today because you feel genuinely warm and friendly. But more than that, you also feel mutually sympathetic with someone.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Passenger planes grounded after bomb threats in Argentina, Chile, Greece

Passenger planes grounded after bomb threats in Argentina, Chile, Greece
US threatens more Turkey sanctions if pastor not freed

US threatens more Turkey sanctions if pastor not freed
US abuse builds pressure for church accountability

US abuse builds pressure for church accountability
US Secretary of State names special representative for Iran

US Secretary of State names special representative for Iran
Load More load more

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary

Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post