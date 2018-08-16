Australia's Allan Border felicitates Imran Khan over polls victory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former captain of Australian cricket team Alan Border has congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan over his victory in the general election.
In his message on Thursday, Allan Border said the whole cricket community felt proud of Imran Khan, according to a statement issued by PTI’s media wing.
He said he was sure that Imran Khan would serve his people with full dedication and dignity.
