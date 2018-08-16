Thu August 16, 2018
Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM

China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador

Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists

Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot

India´s three-time prime minister Vajpayee dead at 93

Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia

Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Senator Raja Zafarul Haq undergoes angioplasty

Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly

Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Sports

APP
August 16, 2018

Australia's Allan Border felicitates Imran Khan over polls victory

ISLAMABAD: Former captain of Australian cricket team Alan Border has congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan over his victory in the general election.

In his message on Thursday, Allan Border said the whole cricket community felt proud of Imran Khan, according to a statement issued by PTI’s media wing.

He said he was sure that Imran Khan would serve his people with full dedication and dignity.

