Australia's Allan Border felicitates Imran Khan over polls victory

ISLAMABAD: Former captain of Australian cricket team Alan Border has congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan over his victory in the general election.

In his message on Thursday, Allan Border said the whole cricket community felt proud of Imran Khan, according to a statement issued by PTI’s media wing.

He said he was sure that Imran Khan would serve his people with full dedication and dignity.