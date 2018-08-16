Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
White House condemns Turkey´s tariffs on US imports

White House condemns Turkey´s tariffs on US imports
China to send negotiator to US for trade talks this month

China to send negotiator to US for trade talks this month
Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT
PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
Who added ‘Tarka’ to JIT?

Who added ‘Tarka’ to JIT?
APL’s annual profit up 7pc

APL’s annual profit up 7pc
PTI prevails in NA: Asad Qaiser elected Speaker, Suri deputy

PTI prevails in NA: Asad Qaiser elected Speaker, Suri deputy
US sees Pakistan’s leading role in regional peace

US sees Pakistan’s leading role in regional peace
Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
IHC constitutes new bench in Imran Khan disqualification case

IHC constitutes new bench in Imran Khan disqualification case

World

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Thursday, August 16, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 15, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with others, particularly partners, close friends and even members of the general public. You feel upbeat, and you want to expand your experience of life. Yay you!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Work-related travel is possible today. Look for ways to expand what you do at work. Some of you might get a raise, or at least praise. It’s all good.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is a playful, fun-loving, flirtatious day. Slip away on a vacation if you can. Enjoy sports, parties, movies, playful times with children and romantic adventures.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over for pizza and beer. Discussions with female relatives will be particularly upbeat and friendly.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re unusually enthusiastic about life today. You’re happy to be in your shoes. This is a good day to relate to others in group situations. (Privately, you’re excited about future goals.)

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Business and commerce certainly are favored today. Trust your moneymaking ideas. Dealing with foreign countries could be profitable. Don’t be afraid to think big.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you feel warm and friendly to everyone. (This is why others are warm to you.) You are generous, giving and feel a genuine concern for the welfare of others.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might put the needs of someone else before your own today, because you feel selfless. This comes easily to you. That’s because you see the big picture and you know what is right.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Group activities, especially with females, will be upbeat and fun today. Enjoy interacting with someone from another culture. Share your dreams for the future.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You make a great impression on others today, but do be careful that you don’t promise more than you can deliver. You’re confident; you look good; that’s enough.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

To travel anywhere will delight you today. If you can’t travel, then expand your world through study or talking to other people.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Others will be generous to you today, so keep your pockets open. This is an excellent day to discuss inheritances or how to share or divide something.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

China to send negotiator to US for trade talks this month

China to send negotiator to US for trade talks this month
Detroit church holds vigil for ailing ´Queen of Soul´ Franklin

Detroit church holds vigil for ailing ´Queen of Soul´ Franklin
Man who smashed Trump Hollywood star justifies attack

Man who smashed Trump Hollywood star justifies attack
White House condemns Turkey´s tariffs on US imports

White House condemns Turkey´s tariffs on US imports
Load More load more

Spotlight

Former Indian Test captain Ajit Wadekar dies at 77

Former Indian Test captain Ajit Wadekar dies at 77
Man who smashed Trump Hollywood star justifies attack

Man who smashed Trump Hollywood star justifies attack
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Photos & Videos

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat