Pakistani mangoes get a thumbs up from Turkish people

ANKARA: A large number of Turks on Wednesday got a first-hand experience of the taste and aroma of the Pakistani mangoes as they converged here at a gathering to feast on a wide spread of mango delights made out of freshly-arrived juicy fruit.

The event here at the Pakistan House was aimed at further popularizing Pakistani mangoes in Turkey and facilitating their availability in the local market.

The “Pakistan Mango & Food Festival”, organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, coincided with the celebration of the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Key political figures, fruit importers, diplomats and media representatives attended the festival in which the guests were served with fresh mango and mango cuts, and wide-range of mango delicacies such as milk-shake, lassi, ice cream, salad, soufflé, mousse, trifle, tart, pudding, and cake, made of fresh mangoes from Pakistan.

Biryani’ made of famous Pakistani Basmati rice was also served at the festival with selected Pakistani music in the backdrop.

A photographic display of Pakistan’s natural beauty also formed part of the event.

Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi said Pakistan was the 5th largest producer and the 6th largest exporter of mangoes.

“For Pakistanis, mango or ‘King of Fruits’ is an integral part of our history and rich culture,” he said, adding there were over 110 varieties of high quality Pakistani mangoes, including Sindhri, Anwar Retaul, Lungra, Malda, Dusehri, Fajri and the most popular Chaunsa.

Ali Sahin, Chairman of Turkey-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Turkish Parliament, said he first had a taste of mangoes when he was a university student in Pakistan.

He congratulated the people of Pakistan on the Independence Day and said 14th August was also very important in the Turkish history, as on this day, the Justice & Development Party (AK Party) was established 17 years ago.

He also thanked the leadership of Pakistan on showing strong solidarity with Turkey during challenging times.