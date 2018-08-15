Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker, Qasim Suri Deputy Speaker

Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker, Qasim Suri Deputy Speaker
Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

In parliament

In parliament
Private service

Private service
Three-day holiday announced for Eid ul Azha in Pakistan

Three-day holiday announced for Eid ul Azha in Pakistan

PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi

PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi
Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested
Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad

Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad
KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy

KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy
Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis

Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis
Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests

Fawad Chaudhry warns PML-N against accountability court protests
Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

World

APP
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistani mangoes get a thumbs up from Turkish people

ANKARA: A large number of Turks on Wednesday got a first-hand experience of the taste and aroma of the Pakistani mangoes as they converged here at a gathering to feast on a wide spread of mango delights made out of freshly-arrived juicy fruit.

The event here at the Pakistan House was aimed at further popularizing Pakistani mangoes in Turkey and facilitating their availability in the local market.

The “Pakistan Mango & Food Festival”, organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, coincided with the celebration of the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Key political figures, fruit importers, diplomats and media representatives attended the festival in which the guests were served with fresh mango and mango cuts, and wide-range of mango delicacies such as milk-shake, lassi, ice cream, salad, soufflé, mousse, trifle, tart, pudding, and cake, made of fresh mangoes from Pakistan.

Biryani’ made of famous Pakistani Basmati rice was also served at the festival with selected Pakistani music in the backdrop.

A photographic display of Pakistan’s natural beauty also formed part of the event.

Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi said Pakistan was the 5th largest producer and the 6th largest exporter of mangoes.

“For Pakistanis, mango or ‘King of Fruits’ is an integral part of our history and rich culture,” he said, adding there were over 110 varieties of high quality Pakistani mangoes, including Sindhri, Anwar Retaul, Lungra, Malda, Dusehri, Fajri and the most popular Chaunsa.

Ali Sahin, Chairman of Turkey-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Turkish Parliament, said he first had a taste of mangoes when he was a university student in Pakistan.

He congratulated the people of Pakistan on the Independence Day and said 14th August was also very important in the Turkish history, as on this day, the Justice & Development Party (AK Party) was established 17 years ago.

He also thanked the leadership of Pakistan on showing strong solidarity with Turkey during challenging times.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Dozens killed in Afghanistan attacks as violence continues

Dozens killed in Afghanistan attacks as violence continues
Kashmiris observe India’s Independence Day as ‘Black Day’

Kashmiris observe India’s Independence Day as ‘Black Day’
Media counters Trump with #EnemyOfNone campaign

Media counters Trump with #EnemyOfNone campaign
Stolen 12th century Indian Buddha statue found in London

Stolen 12th century Indian Buddha statue found in London
Load More load more

Spotlight

Youtube turns down “The Nun” jump-scare ad

Youtube turns down “The Nun” jump-scare ad
Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut

Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Photos & Videos

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat