Sarfraz celebrates Independence Day at home by cutting cake

Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum

Governor-designate Imran Ismail barred from entering Quaid’s mausoleum
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'
Imran Ismail clarifies statement on Bilawal House

Imran Ismail clarifies statement on Bilawal House
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
PTI gives warm welcome to Polish traveler Eva Zu Beck

PTI gives warm welcome to Polish traveler Eva Zu Beck
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Sports

Web Desk
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sarfraz celebrates Independence Day at home by cutting cake

Captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Sarfraz Ahmed is rejoicing the country’s 71st year of independence by cutting a cake at home with friends and family on Tuesday.

Footage of the cricketing star donned in independence spirits along with his family is making rounds on social media, after it was posted by his wife Khushbakht on Twitter.

The video shows the 31-year old wicket keeper-batsman holding his child  and cutting a green and white colored cake on a table decked with rose petals on the blissful occasion, while the small crowd of family and friends surrounding him sang a birthday song for Pakistan in the background.

Earlier today, numerous celebrities from all around the country including Adnan Siddiqui, Mawra Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Hamza and many others had taken to social media to express their joy over the exultant occasion by singing national songs, posting pictures and spreading words of positivity about the nation. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Stokes has been punished enough, says Vaughan

Stokes has been punished enough, says Vaughan
England cricket star Ben Stokes found not guilty of affray

England cricket star Ben Stokes found not guilty of affray

FIFA threatens to suspend Nigeria, Ghana

FIFA threatens to suspend Nigeria, Ghana
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Sarfraz celebrates Independence Day at home by cutting cake

Sarfraz celebrates Independence Day at home by cutting cake

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes