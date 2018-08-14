Sarfraz celebrates Independence Day at home by cutting cake

Captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Sarfraz Ahmed is rejoicing the country’s 71st year of independence by cutting a cake at home with friends and family on Tuesday.



Footage of the cricketing star donned in independence spirits along with his family is making rounds on social media, after it was posted by his wife Khushbakht on Twitter.

The video shows the 31-year old wicket keeper-batsman holding his child and cutting a green and white colored cake on a table decked with rose petals on the blissful occasion, while the small crowd of family and friends surrounding him sang a birthday song for Pakistan in the background.

Earlier today, numerous celebrities from all around the country including Adnan Siddiqui, Mawra Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Hamza and many others had taken to social media to express their joy over the exultant occasion by singing national songs, posting pictures and spreading words of positivity about the nation.