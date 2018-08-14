Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
Tableeghi Jamaat in Britain splits into two factions

Tableeghi Jamaat in Britain splits into two factions
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
Foreign exchange deposits: Pakistan gets assurance from China, Saudi Arabia

Foreign exchange deposits: Pakistan gets assurance from China, Saudi Arabia
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

World

REUTERS
August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pedestrians injured after car hits barriers at UK parliament

LONDON:  A man was arrested after a car collided with security barriers outside London´s parliament building and a number of pedestrians were injured, police said on Tuesday.

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene.

A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers  remain at the scene.

We will issue further info when we have it," London´s police force said in a statement on Twitter. Footage on social media showed heavily-armed police response units arriving at the scene, with the area outside the parliament building in central London cordoned off.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Myanmar climbers eye Hkakabo Razi -- the peak conquered only once

Myanmar climbers eye Hkakabo Razi -- the peak conquered only once
As Canada faces rising gun violence, tighter laws are a tough sell

As Canada faces rising gun violence, tighter laws are a tough sell
Trump says ´Space Force´ to dominate foes, cites China

Trump says ´Space Force´ to dominate foes, cites China
Hundreds hurt as Spain festival promenade collapses

Hundreds hurt as Spain festival promenade collapses
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Outbreak of drug-resistant typhoid triggers level two alert

Outbreak of drug-resistant typhoid triggers level two alert
Google celebrates Pakistan’s independence day with doodle

Google celebrates Pakistan’s independence day with doodle
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

Photos & Videos

PAF rejuvenates spirits with new song ahead of Independence Day

PAF rejuvenates spirits with new song ahead of Independence Day
Polish traveler tenders apology after PIA video receives backlash

Polish traveler tenders apology after PIA video receives backlash
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'