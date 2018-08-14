Pedestrians injured after car hits barriers at UK parliament

LONDON: A man was arrested after a car collided with security barriers outside London´s parliament building and a number of pedestrians were injured, police said on Tuesday.

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene.

A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene.

We will issue further info when we have it," London´s police force said in a statement on Twitter. Footage on social media showed heavily-armed police response units arriving at the scene, with the area outside the parliament building in central London cordoned off.