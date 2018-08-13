Student activist escapes assassination attempt in India

A student activist was shot at on Monday in Indian capital New Delhi before the Independence Day.

Umar Khalid of Jawaharlal Nehru University managed to escape the attack unhurt at the highly protected Constitution Club near the parliament in the Indian capital.

Khalid revealed that the attacker, who managed to flee, had come from behind and punched him, pushing him to the ground.

"I was coming back from a tea-stall and was at the gate of the Constitution Club when I was attacked. He had a pistol. I kept holding his hand to stop him from firing. He ran to the other side and fired. My friends overpowered him but he escaped," he had stated.

The victim was present at the Constitution Club to address an event regarding mob lynching, subsequent to which he was attacked.

Earlier in June, Khalid had also registered a complaint claiming to be receiving death threats from a thug named Ravi Pujari.

Khalid went on to state: "I don't know who they were. The message is clear that you should live in fear, that you can be killed anytime if you speak against the government. Gauri Lankesh, Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare were killed. Dr Kafil Khan's brother was attacked. We are raising our voice, what's wrong with that.”

Furthermore, police have launched a probe into the incident with senior officer Madhur Verma stating: “It is being verified. He says he was attacked. Somebody pounced on Umar Khalid and pushed, thereafter he tried to fire at Khalid. But the person immediately couldn't fire. People started chasing him thereafter according to Khalid the attacker fired in the air."