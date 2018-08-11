Aqua man trailer: Story of a dare devil

The “Aqua man” marketing machine kicked into a new gear this week with another glimpse of the film as they launch the second trailer of the venture.

The synopsis leaked earlier in the year saying “Aquaman will centre on Aquaman as a reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis who is caught between land dwellers that are always polluting the globe and his own people who are ready to invade the surface.”

Adding on, the critics suggest that Aquaman, and Warner Bros. as a whole, should have a very successful Comic-Con this year. In addition to big presentations that usually wow the crowd ,they also don’t have much in the way of competition since both Marvel and HBO are both couldn’t live up to expectations this year. That means that Warner Bros. gets to use up more of the oxygen and people will spend more time talking about WB titles since they won’t be talking about smaller panels.

The plot of Aquaman was revealed after the embargo was lifted on recent set visits. It seems Ocean Master will rise to a position of power in Atlantis, and seek to unite the seven tribes under his rule. Mera will seek out Arthur Curry for help, and the two will launch a desperate quest to secure King Atlan's trident. They'll be pursued by Ocean Master and Black Manta, who know the power this trident can unlock.

The director of the film is James Wan, the noted horror film director who scared the bejeesus out of the viewers with Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring. He explained to Entertainment Weekly: “It’s going to look very different. It will feel very different – aesthetically, tonally, story-wise – as my own take.” He added that, despite this sense of individuality, the film will be “much more a traditional action-adventure quest movie.”

The movie is slated to release on December’14.