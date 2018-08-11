Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad

Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad
PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary

Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary
Pakistan lauds the white on its flag on National Minority Day

Pakistan lauds the white on its flag on National Minority Day
Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'

Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'
Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack
PM to get elected on August 17

PM to get elected on August 17
In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?

In comes Imran: can a bowler bat?
Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

Entertainment

AFP
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aqua man trailer: Story of a dare devil

The “Aqua man” marketing machine kicked into a new gear this week with another glimpse of the film as they launch the second trailer of the venture. 

The synopsis leaked earlier in the year saying “Aquaman will centre on Aquaman as a reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis who is caught between land dwellers that are always polluting the globe and his own people who are ready to invade the surface.”

Adding on, the critics suggest that Aquaman, and Warner Bros. as a whole, should have a very successful Comic-Con this year. In addition to big presentations that usually wow the crowd ,they also don’t have much in the way of competition since both Marvel and HBO are both couldn’t live up to expectations this year. That means that Warner Bros. gets to use up more of the oxygen and people will spend more time talking about WB titles since they won’t be talking about smaller panels.

The plot of Aquaman was revealed after the embargo was lifted on recent set visits. It seems Ocean Master will rise to a position of power in Atlantis, and seek to unite the seven tribes under his rule. Mera will seek out Arthur Curry for help, and the two will launch a desperate quest to secure King Atlan's trident. They'll be pursued by Ocean Master and Black Manta, who know the power this trident can unlock.

The director of the film is James Wan, the noted horror film director who scared the bejeesus out of the viewers with Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring. He explained to Entertainment Weekly: “It’s going to look very different. It will feel very different – aesthetically, tonally, story-wise – as my own take.” He added that, despite this sense of individuality, the film will be “much more a traditional action-adventure quest movie.”

The movie is slated to release on December’14.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
On Twitter: Zaid Ali’s recent tweet burns social media all over!

On Twitter: Zaid Ali’s recent tweet burns social media all over!
Vidya Balan is expected to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series

Vidya Balan is expected to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series
Haniya Aslam makes a comeback in Coke Studio with “Main Irada”

Haniya Aslam makes a comeback in Coke Studio with “Main Irada”
Load More load more

Spotlight

Vidya Balan is expected to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series

Vidya Balan is expected to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series
Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy

Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan