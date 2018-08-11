What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Saturday, August 11, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

The next several weeks are marvelous for any kind of research. If you’ve been postponing looking for something or trying to find hidden information, start looking right now.

taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Friends from your past or acquaintances from clubs and associations you haven’t seen for a while will be back in your life again in the next month. Yep, it’s Mercury retrograde, folks.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

The next month is an excellent time to rehash things with an authority figure because it’s easy to finish things. However, it’s a poor time to begin new projects.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

If traveling in the next month, it would be wise to return to places you’ve been before. This is also a good month to finish school projects or that dreaded thesis.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Now is the time to wrap up loose details with wills, inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. The next few weeks will be perfect for these activities.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Ex-partners from your past are back in your world again. Consider this an opportunity for closure or wrapping up unfinished business.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Delays, silly mistakes, lost paperwork and canceled appointments are par for the course for the next month, because Mercury is retrograde. Just grin and bear it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Many of you will run into old flames in the next month. (Look great when you go out, because living well is the best revenge.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family reunions and family business will take place in the next month. Stock the fridge, because relatives you haven’t heard from might be sleeping on your sofa.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Transportation delays and repairs to trucks and cars are likely in the next month. Try to do a little damage control ahead of time if you can.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you’re looking for work in the next month, return to places you have contacted before, because they will be your best chances for success. Financial matters can be wrapped up as well.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You feel like you’re caught in a time warp, losing books and paperwork. Don’t worry; Mercury is retrograde in your sign for the next month.