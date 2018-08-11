Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

World

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Saturday, August 11, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

The next several weeks are marvelous for any kind of research. If you’ve been postponing looking for something or trying to find hidden information, start looking right now.

taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Friends from your past or acquaintances from clubs and associations you haven’t seen for a while will be back in your life again in the next month. Yep, it’s Mercury retrograde, folks.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

The next month is an excellent time to rehash things with an authority figure because it’s easy to finish things. However, it’s a poor time to begin new projects.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

If traveling in the next month, it would be wise to return to places you’ve been before. This is also a good month to finish school projects or that dreaded thesis.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Now is the time to wrap up loose details with wills, inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. The next few weeks will be perfect for these activities.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Ex-partners from your past are back in your world again. Consider this an opportunity for closure or wrapping up unfinished business.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Delays, silly mistakes, lost paperwork and canceled appointments are par for the course for the next month, because Mercury is retrograde. Just grin and bear it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Many of you will run into old flames in the next month. (Look great when you go out, because living well is the best revenge.)

SAGITTARIUS 

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family reunions and family business will take place in the next month. Stock the fridge, because relatives you haven’t heard from might be sleeping on your sofa.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Transportation delays and repairs to trucks and cars are likely in the next month. Try to do a little damage control ahead of time if you can.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you’re looking for work in the next month, return to places you have contacted before, because they will be your best chances for success. Financial matters can be wrapped up as well.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You feel like you’re caught in a time warp, losing books and paperwork. Don’t worry; Mercury is retrograde in your sign for the next month.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Indian lawmaker attends parliament in Hitler costume to criticize Modi

Indian lawmaker attends parliament in Hitler costume to criticize Modi
One dead in explosion at military hardware factory in UK

One dead in explosion at military hardware factory in UK
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan