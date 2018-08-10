Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Imran Khan will stay at ministers’ enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman

Imran Khan will stay at ministers’ enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Sports

AFP
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Anderson strikes as India collapse to 15-3 in between Lord´s showers

LONDON: India slumped to 15 for three either side of two rain breaks at tea on the second day of the second Test against England at Lord´s on Friday.

Rain, which washed out the whole of Thursday´s play without a ball bowled, meant just 40 minutes´ cricket had so far taken place on the second day.

But that did not stop India losing three top-order wickets in a mere 8.3 overs.

James Anderson took two for five in 15 balls before lunch, while the twelfth of 12 deliveries in the second session saw Cheteshwar Pujara run out for one by Ollie Pope.

England captain Joe Root decided to field when he won Friday´s toss, with a combination of overcast skies and a green-tinged pitch making conditions ideal for swing specialist Anderson.

England´s all-time leading Test wicket-taker started this match requiring just six more wickets to become the first bowler to take 100 in Tests at Lord´s.

The 36-year-old Anderson needed just five balls to move nearer that landmark when, in the first over of the day, he bowled Murali Vijay for a duck with a superb late outswinger that had the batsman playing across the line to leave India none for one.

Vijay´s exit brought in Pujara, recalled after India dropped struggling opener Shikhar Dhawan.

But there was nothing he could do as Anderson had KL Rahul (eight), pushing forward defensively, caught behind by wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow off a thin edge.

Rahul might have left the delivery alone, but with Anderson operating from the Pavilion End there was always the concern that the ball might come down the slope to hit the right-hander´s off-stump.

Two balls later, rain stopped play.

The last thing India needed when the match resumed in what were still difficult batting conditions was to donate a wicket to England.

Yet that was what happened.

Pujara pushed Anderson towards point and set off for a single. India skipper Virat Kohli responded to his call and came down the pitch, only to change his mind and retreat with Pujara committed to the run.

England debutant Pope kept his composure, however, the 20-year-old Surrey batsman sprinting in from point to remove the bails, rather than having a wild shy at the stumps.

No sooner had Pujara been dismissed, then there was a fresh downpour at 1:50pm local time (1250 GMT), with no more play before tea.

England lead this five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Virat Kohli already a legend, says Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas

Virat Kohli already a legend, says Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas
Stokes ´could have killed me´: cleared defendant

Stokes ´could have killed me´: cleared defendant
Rain washes out first day in England-India 2nd Test

Rain washes out first day in England-India 2nd Test
No play before tea in England-India 2nd Test

No play before tea in England-India 2nd Test
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan