Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

NEW YORK: The Slovenian-born parents of Melania Trump became citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in New York on Thursday.



The parents of US First Lady took the citizenship oath at a special ceremony in New York City. Viktor and Amalija Knavs, both in their 70s, a former car dealer and textile factory worker, had been living in the US as permanent residents.

It was not specified how long it had taken the Knavs to complete the citizenship process, nor whether the 48-year-old First Lady had sponsored their permanent residency.