Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

World

Web Desk
August 10, 2018

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

NEW YORK: The Slovenian-born parents of  Melania Trump became citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in New York on Thursday.

The parents of  US First Lady took the citizenship oath at a special ceremony in New York City. Viktor and Amalija Knavs, both in their 70s, a former car dealer and textile factory worker, had been living in the US as permanent residents.

It was not specified how long it had taken the Knavs to complete the citizenship process, nor whether the 48-year-old First Lady had sponsored their permanent residency.

Boko Haram militants kill 17 Nigerian soldiers

Canada asks for help in Saudi dispute

Time has come to prepare for

Stokes ´could have killed me´: cleared defendant

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

