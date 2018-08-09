Did BBC succumb to Israeli pressure to change airstrike headline?

Israel on Thursday accused BBC of lying about "violence in Gaza" and demanded it change headline that said "Israeli rockets kill pregnant woman and baby".

The BBC headline has now been slightly changed to "Gaza air strikes ‘kill woman and child’ after rockets hit Israel" but it was not immediately clear whether it was done after Israeli protest.

The original tweet, however, was still online.



Israeli Foreign Ministry has country's embassy in London intends to file written complaint against BBC.

Replying to a tweet linking to a BBC article Forreign Ministry Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon replied by saying that this headline was “deliberately misleading!!! Israel reacted following the launching of over 100 rockets at Southern Israel, targeting and injuring civilians. Change it immediately!!!”

Israel has killed hundreds of Palestinians during the past few months near border fence.

The Jewish state has also carried out airstrikes against the Palestinians, accusing Hamas of carrying out rocket attacks in its territory.