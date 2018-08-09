Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
What Naya Pakistan means

What Naya Pakistan means
The age of savagery

The age of savagery
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail

Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131

Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131
'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops

'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops
Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi

Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi
'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

World

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Did BBC succumb to Israeli pressure to change airstrike headline?

Israel on Thursday accused BBC of lying about "violence in Gaza" and demanded it change headline that said "Israeli rockets kill pregnant woman and baby".

The BBC headline has now been slightly changed to "Gaza air strikes ‘kill woman and child’ after rockets hit Israel" but it was not immediately clear whether it was done after Israeli protest.

The original tweet, however, was still online.

Israeli Foreign Ministry has country's embassy in London intends to  file written complaint against BBC.

Replying to a tweet linking to a BBC article Forreign Ministry Spokesman Emmanuel  Nahshon replied by saying that this headline was “deliberately misleading!!! Israel reacted following the launching of over 100 rockets at Southern Israel, targeting and injuring civilians. Change it immediately!!!”

Israel has killed hundreds of Palestinians during the past few months  near border fence.

The Jewish state has also carried out airstrikes against the Palestinians, accusing Hamas of carrying out rocket attacks in its territory.   

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Models protest ban by donning burqas at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Models protest ban by donning burqas at Copenhagen Fashion Week

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi

Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi
Load More load more

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening