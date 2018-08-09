Trudeau on Saudi spat: Canada will ´always speak strongly´ on human rights

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday his government will not stop calling out human rights abuses, after its criticisms of Saudi Arabia triggered a diplomatic row.
"Canada will always speak strongly and clearly in private and in public on questions of human rights," the prime minister said, refusing to back down or apologize to the kingdom.
OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday his government will not stop calling out human rights abuses, after its criticisms of Saudi Arabia triggered a diplomatic row.
"Canada will always speak strongly and clearly in private and in public on questions of human rights," the prime minister said, refusing to back down or apologize to the kingdom.
Comments