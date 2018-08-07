North Korea foreign minister visits Iran

Tehran: Iran´s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho on Tuesday, on the same day the US reimposed nuclear-related sanctions on the Islamic republic.



Zarif welcomed Ri and a team of officials at the foreign ministry in Tehran, but no statement was made to reporters.

Ri is on a two-day visit to Tehran, and is due to meet with President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday.

Fars news agency said the two sides discussed "bilateral relations and regional issues in the Middle East", without giving further details.

The visit coincided with the United States reimposing sanctions on Iran after President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal in May.

The US is currently also pushing Pyongyang to scrap its nuclear capabilities after Trump and North Korea´s leader Kim Jong Un agreed a vague commitment to "denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" at their landmark summit in June.

A UN panel of experts has expressed concern over military collaboration between Iran and North Korea in the past.