Indonesia quake kills at least 19, injures dozens: official

Mataram: -A major earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok Sunday killed at least 19 people, injured dozens and damaged buildings, officials said.

"The latest data we have is that 19 people are dead at Tanjung Hospital (North Lombok)," Agus Hendra Sanjaya, Mataram search and rescue spokesman, told AFP.

Among the dead were a one-year-old and a 72-year-old, he added.

Officials issued a tsunami warning, which was later cancelled.

Seawater entered two villages as high as 10 cm and 13 cm (4-5 inches), Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the agency for meteorology, climatology and geophysics, told local TV.

The quake caused light damage as far away as the Javanese city of Bandung, some 955 km from Mataram, but was felt strongly on the neighbouring resort island of Bali.

People could be heard screaming as locals and tourists ran onto the road.

Agung Widodo, a resident of Bali´s main town of Denpasar, said he felt two strong tremors.

"The first one lasted quite a while, the second one was only about 2-5 seconds. The first one was the bigger one," he told AFP.

Bali´s international airport suffered damage inside the terminal but the runway was unaffected and operations had returned to normal, disaster agency officials said.

Facilities at Lombok´s main airport were also unaffected, although passengers were briefly evacuated from the main terminal.

Early reports suggest the quake wrecked buildings in several districts across Bali.

The tremor came a week after a shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit Lombok, killing 17 people and damaging hundreds of buildings.

It triggered landslides that briefly trapped trekkers on popular mountain hiking routes.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world´s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.