Daily horoscope for Saturday, August 4, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You are quietly driven to achieve something today. You might be working on something secretly that no one else knows about. (It could be a secret love affair.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Give your best effort when working with others today, because as a group, you can accomplish a lot. Furthermore, others will make note of your contribution.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You have strong ambitions now, and this is a good thing. Go for the brass ring! Give it everything you’ve got, because now is the time to act.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You can make great strides exploring opportunities in publishing, the media or medicine. This also is the time to move mountains in order to make travel plans.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You will strongly defend your investment in something, especially your interest in shared property or anything you own jointly with others. You don’t intend to back off.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Encounters with others, especially partners and close friends, will be especially powerful today. Your best bet is to use this energy to work together.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Now is the time to introduce improvements and reforms at work. People very likely will be receptive to what you suggest, especially because you’re so forceful and gung-ho!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re passionate and flirtatious today. However, this same gusto and energy will serve you well if you participate in sports, because you intend to win.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because you’re full of physical energy today, you can tackle home improvements or help a family member. Nothing will be too much trouble for you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re extremely convincing today, which is why you could sell snow to the Eskimos. This is a great day for those of you who sell, market, teach, act or drive for a living.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You feel driven to make money today. This could be related to your job or making money on the side. You’re determined to do what you think you need to do.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You might realize some important goals today, and by doing so, you will have to make some changes. You have lots of energy to deal with whatever arises.