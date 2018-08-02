What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Thursday, August 2, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Today is a mixed bag. At some point, you might lose your temper when talking to someone because things get too intense. Nevertheless, later in the day, you’re happy. In fact, a casual friend could become a cozy cohort.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You might feel angry with someone today, but you won’t show it. (You will just be

quietly seething.) Fortunately, by evening, all is forgotten. Whew!

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You might butt heads with someone today, perhaps a female, especially in a meeting or a group situation. Hold your fire. Later in the day, this will be entirely forgotten. (Well, sort of.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Tread carefully when talking to authority figures – bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. This is a classic day to attract overbearing people to you. Or in turn, you might be overbearing. (Yikes.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion or racial issues. Heated arguments can arise today. Go gently.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Disputes about shared property, inheritances and jointly held property might occur today. Be patient. By this evening, you’re extremely happy with your work.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Arguments with partners or female relatives are likely today. Put a lid on it. By evening, social plans and romance are promising!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Others will resist your ideas for improvements and reforms at work. Therefore, be diplomatic. This evening is a wonderful time to entertain at home or to enjoy family fun.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A casual conversation easily can heat up into disputes and quarrels today

because someone is passionately entrenched in his or her point of view. (Not you, of course.)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be patient with parents and family members, especially female relatives, so that you can avoid an argument today. This evening, you might see a way to boost your income.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an argumentative day for many people. Therefore, tread lightly. By evening, you will love schmoozing with others, especially if you have avoided a fight.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Disputes about money and possessions might arise today. Someone might even try to take something from you. Be patient and be strong. Fortunately, by evening, you have a warm feeling in your tummy as you share good times with friends.