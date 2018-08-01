Polio eradication demands our dedication, sincerity: Fakhar Zaman

MARDAN: Complete eradication of polio demands utmost dedication, sincerity and commitment to vaccinate our children against the crippling disease, said cricketer Fakar Zaman on Wednesday.

He was talking to media in the launching ceremony of polio awareness campaign in Mardan. The opener urged people to help make the the anti-polio campaign a success.

He also administered anti-polio drops to children in the ceremony.

He said that it is most unfortunate that misconceptions were being propagated against polio vaccines adding propaganda relating to the vaccine is baseless and without any substantiation.

“We are duty bound to vaccinate our children against the disease and save their future from peril,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner said that 405,554 children would be vaccinated during the campaign in district Mardan.

The ceremony among others was attended by Assistant Commissioner, concerned officials of health department and representatives of World Health Organization (WHO).