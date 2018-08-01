Wed August 01, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Russia hosts spellbinding hot air balloon championship

ADDERALL, Russia: Annual hot air balloon championship began  at Russia as various shaped balloons were strewn with enormous floating multi-colored drops from time to time lit with fire inside them.

This event took place in Adderall district of Russia where participants from countries all around the globe participated and executed their prowess with brilliance.

Like every year the championship began with a grand-scale inauguration ceremony displaying the skills of the participants.

The entire scenario left the audience in awe as the gas-jet of the aero-state spit out a blast of fire with a dragon-like sound, and left the crowd all clapping and cherishing the moment with joy.

 The event was witnessed by thousands of spectators who traveled from all around the globe.

