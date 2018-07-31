Tue July 31, 2018
World

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

First India-Israel projects receive funding from Joint fund

A joint technology and innovation fund set up by Israel and India has announced first recipients.

According to reports, surgical devices and water, energy and cellular phone projects are initiative that would receive funding from the join  launched after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Jewish state in 2017.

Announcing the winning venture, Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Eli Cohen said in a statement that the grants constitute an important milestone in the continuation of the historic partnership between Israel and India.

Bacsoft,an Israeli maker of IoT devices and Energy Efficiency Services Limited India will work together on increasing the water and energy efficiency in Indian villages through the creation and application of water and electricity management systems and Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring devices.

Ubiqam Ltd (Israel) and Frog Cellsat Limited (India) will work together to develop mobile solutions for Indian cellular market.

Agrosolar Irrigation Systems Ltd (Israel) and Vyoda Private Ltd (India) will jointly create solar energy based water pumps systems for irrigation.

Sancoulis Ltd (Israel) and Appasamy Ocular Devices (India) will work together to develop affordable surgical devices.

