Chinese heiress Wendy Yu one of China’s most fashionable millennials

With 700,000 followers on Weibo, Chinese twitter, and a particular interest in fashion through investments, donations and attendance at high-profile events Ms. Yu established has herself as one of China’s most fashionable millennials.



Two years ago, the British television Documentary called 'Britain’s Billionaire Immigrants' got her fame by portraying her deluxe lifestyle with her personality projected as someone who is 20-years-old hardworking, socially ambitious and is eager to impress her billionaire father. Another factor that brought her into limelight was a glimpse of her Barbie dolls inside her sprawling Knightsbridge apartment.

At the age of 28, she has put her stance forward on how she is done with television and plans to take her life in a more serious dimension. As an investor, she plans to indulge herself in philanthropy and projects that involve donations and charity. In London, she has made donations to the Victoria & Albert Museum, the National Portrait Gallery and the British Fashion Council Fashion Trust and vows to invest up to $20 million in emerging businesses this year.

In addition to this, Ms. Yu stands as a bridge between Western fashion executives and the evolving Chinese market.

“Chinese economic growth and consumer power for luxury and designer goods is going from strength to strength, and there is a rising appreciation for independent designers,” she said.

Her contributions have influenced most of luxury spending inside China which grew 20% in 2017, outpacing overseas purchases, according to Bain & Co.

“New consumers, mostly millennial, have been major contributors to the market growth,” said the Bain report, noting that Chinese luxury consumers tend to be younger than in other countries.

With high hopes that China will have its own LVMH-style fashion conglomerate one day, Ms.Yu visions a lot more for fashion in China!