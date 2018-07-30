Indian singers pay homage to the legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Pakistan’s legendary singer, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is admired throughout the globe for his magical voice and persona.



Recently, two Indian singers, Sharib and Toshi paid tribute to subcontinent's most loved Qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in their newly launched song which is a remake of Nusrat’s song 'Saansoon ki Maala peh' that was composed when Nusrat visited India in 1979.

After the launch of the video song, all Nusrat fans applauded the remake and enjoyed the new version greatly.

