Daily horoscope for Saturday, July 28, 2018. Find out what kind of day you will have today.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a fantastic day to dig deep for answers. You have the concentration, the energy and the drive to find what you want.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

If you have to speak to a group today, you will be riveting. However, you might disagree with someone or feel you have to compete.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You’re not afraid to voice your ambition when talking to authority figures today. People definitely will sit up and listen to what you have to say.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You’re highly convincing today. Perhaps this is why you are drawn to discussing profound topics or expanding on religion, philosophy and legal matters.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

No doubt you will get the better of disputes regarding shared property, inheritances and anything you share jointly with others. You have drive, focus and tenacious determination.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Conversations with partners and close friends might be testy today, because either you are blunt and forward, or you will attract someone who is. This could escalate into an argument.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re so ambitious to get things done that you are willing to delegate anything

to practically anyone. Actually, others will listen to you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a strong day for those involved in sports, whether you are participating or just watching an event. You’re gung-ho with enthusiasm, and you want to win.

SAGITTARIUS



(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will get the better of others in family discussions about renovations and changes at home. You will be adamant about what you want, and you’re not going to back down.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a powerful day for those who sell, market, teach, write or drive for a living. You have enormous energy to communicate what you want, and you persuade others to agree with you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re determined when it comes to earning money today. You know what you want, and you intend to get it. However, you might be equally determined about going after something that you want to buy.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You are full of intellectual and mental energy today. This is why you will tackle problems and work for a long time on them. You’ll love debating with others, especially if you win.