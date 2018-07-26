China willing to work with the new government

Beijing: China has appreciated holding a successful general election in Pakistan, and ready to work with new government, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang.

Replying to question at a regular press conference here on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said, “We are pleased to see Pakistan's successful general election”.

The question was asked that according to unofficial result Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is dominating in general election, but the result was rejected by PML-N What is China's comment? “We sincerely hope that Pakistan will maintain political and social stability and concentrate on nation building” Geng added.

He further said that the friendship between China and Pakistan has won the support of the two peoples. No matter the outcome of the election, it will not affect the development of China-Pakistan relations.

“China is willing to work with the new Pakistani government to promote greater development of the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries”.

A few days earlier the question was asked if PTI won, What are China's plans in dealing with the new government after the election and taking the CPEC forward?

The spokesperson said that CPEC is a strategic cooperation framework set out by the leaders of the two countries with a view to our long-term development. The CPEC aims to strengthen the endogenous growth of Pakistan, elevate China-Pakistan all-round cooperation and achieve common development and prosperity.

He further said The China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership is now developing with a sound momentum.

“We are ready to work with the new Pakistani government to stay committed to consolidating political mutual trust, deepening across-the-board practical cooperation and making new progress in our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” Geng added.

Geng mentioned that the outcomes of the CPEC have played an important role in promoting Pakistan's socio-economic development and improving its people's living standards, winning the full support of the Pakistani government and people.

“We believe that the CPEC will make progress steadily in accordance with the consensus between China and Pakistan and will not be disrupted by external factors,” he said.