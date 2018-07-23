Mon July 23, 2018
World

Web Desk
July 23, 2018

Multiple casualities reported in Toronto shooting

TORONTO: Several  people were reportedly  shot, and the gunman was dead   in a shooting on Sunday night at Danforth and Logan Aves.

According to details, Canadian police and emergency services were  responding to a shooting that reportedly involves multiple victims in the downtown Toronto neighborhood known as Greektown.

Police have yet to release any confirmed details of the shooting incident that took place late on Sunday.

In regard with the shooting incident, a video is being surfaced on social media claiming that  shots continue at the site.


Meanwhile, paramedics were reported to have said that multiple people, injured in the shooting, were taken to various local hospitals. According to paramedics, one of the people injured was a child who was taken to Sick Kids hospital.

Police later confirmed to media that 9 people had been shot.

This is a developing story which is being updated as the situation evolves.

