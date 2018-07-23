Multiple casualities reported in Toronto shooting

TORONTO: Several people were reportedly shot, and the gunman was dead in a shooting on Sunday night at Danforth and Logan Aves.

According to details, Canadian police and emergency services were responding to a shooting that reportedly involves multiple victims in the downtown Toronto neighborhood known as Greektown.

Police have yet to release any confirmed details of the shooting incident that took place late on Sunday.

In regard with the shooting incident, a video is being surfaced on social media claiming that shots continue at the site.







Meanwhile, paramedics were reported to have said that multiple people, injured in the shooting, were taken to various local hospitals. According to paramedics, one of the people injured was a child who was taken to Sick Kids hospital.



Police later confirmed to media that 9 people had been shot.

This is a developing story which is being updated as the situation evolves.

