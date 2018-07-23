tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that Iran "is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government," citing what he described as vast wealth and corruption among the country´s leaders.
Speaking to a California audience composed mostly of Iranian-Americans, Pompeo said that while the Iranian people must determine the country´s direction, Washington "will support the long-ignored voice of the Iranian people."
He added that the US government was launching a 24/7 Farsi language channel on TV, radio, digital and social media formats to reach Iranians in Iran and around the globe, he said.
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that Iran "is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government," citing what he described as vast wealth and corruption among the country´s leaders.
Speaking to a California audience composed mostly of Iranian-Americans, Pompeo said that while the Iranian people must determine the country´s direction, Washington "will support the long-ignored voice of the Iranian people."
He added that the US government was launching a 24/7 Farsi language channel on TV, radio, digital and social media formats to reach Iranians in Iran and around the globe, he said.
Comments