Mon July 23, 2018
World

AFP
July 23, 2018

Pompeo compares Iran´s leaders to "mafia"

WASHINGTON:  US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that Iran "is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government," citing what he described as vast wealth and corruption among the country´s leaders.

Speaking to a California audience composed mostly of Iranian-Americans, Pompeo said that while the Iranian people must determine the country´s direction, Washington "will support the long-ignored voice of the Iranian people."

He added that the US government was launching a 24/7 Farsi language channel on TV, radio, digital and social media formats to reach Iranians in Iran and around the globe, he said.

