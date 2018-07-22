Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia to witness 21st century’s longest total lunar eclipse

 Saudi Arabia is expected to witness the longest total total lunar eclipse of the 21st century on Friday, according to report.

It will also be the first central lunar eclipse since June 15, 2011.

 The total duration of the various stages of eclipse will be 6 hours, 14 minutes in the Kingdom.

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light, which otherwise reflects off the moon.

There are three types of eclipse, total, partial and penumbral, with the most dramatic being a total lunar eclipse, in which Earth’s shadow completely covers the moon.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Daily horoscope for Sunday, July 22, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, July 22, 2018
Shooting suspect barricaded inside US supermarket: police

Shooting suspect barricaded inside US supermarket: police
Niger army says 10 Boko Haram ´terrorists´ killed

Niger army says 10 Boko Haram ´terrorists´ killed
Afghan government considering new Eid ceasefire offer

Afghan government considering new Eid ceasefire offer
Load More load more