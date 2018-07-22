Saudi Arabia to witness 21st century’s longest total lunar eclipse

Saudi Arabia is expected to witness the longest total total lunar eclipse of the 21st century on Friday, according to report.

It will also be the first central lunar eclipse since June 15, 2011.

The total duration of the various stages of eclipse will be 6 hours, 14 minutes in the Kingdom.



Lunar eclipses occur when Earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light, which otherwise reflects off the moon.

There are three types of eclipse, total, partial and penumbral, with the most dramatic being a total lunar eclipse, in which Earth’s shadow completely covers the moon.



